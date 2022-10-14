Sabres open up 22-23 with 4-1 win over Ottawa
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin and rookie JJ Peterka scored 2:54 apart in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in the teams’ season opener.
Craig Anderson stopped 35 shots and Victor Olofsson sealed the victory by scoring two empty-net goals in the final 42 seconds. Senators captain Brady Tkachuk snapped in a shot from the left circle on a 3-on-2 break to open the scoring midway through the first period.
The Senators were undone by their power play, which finished 0 of 4, including failing to convert a two-man advantage spanning 49 seconds in the second period.
