Sabres open up 22-23 with 4-1 win over Ottawa

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power (25) skates with the puck during the first period of the...
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power (25) skates with the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)(Joshua Bessex | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin and rookie JJ Peterka scored 2:54 apart in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in the teams’ season opener.

Craig Anderson stopped 35 shots and Victor Olofsson sealed the victory by scoring two empty-net goals in the final 42 seconds. Senators captain Brady Tkachuk snapped in a shot from the left circle on a 3-on-2 break to open the scoring midway through the first period.

The Senators were undone by their power play, which finished 0 of 4, including failing to convert a two-man advantage spanning 49 seconds in the second period.

