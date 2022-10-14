Teacher in custody after disclosing ‘kill list’ to student, police say

Police said a teacher is in custody after telling a student she had a "kill list" for students and staff at her school. (WLS)
By Tre Ward
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Chicago, Ind. (WLS) - An Indiana teacher is in custody after being accused of telling a student she had a “kill list” for people at the school.

The student herself said she also was on that list.

“I’m really, like, scared and worried,” said Portia Jones, the student involved.

Disturbing and violent comments allegedly made by a fifth-grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School in east Chicago left a lingering deep concern over Jones, her family and her classmates.

“They really need to work on this one because this is something serious,” said her father, Quiannis Jones. “She’s really, probably not, ever going back here.”

That teacher is now in police custody.

“She said that she wanted to choke us, and she wanted to kill herself,” Portia said.

On Wednesday just before 1 p.m., the student said she immediately alerted her counselor and principal.

Police said while speaking with the principal, the teacher admitted to making comments about having a kill list, even naming a specific student’s name, but never gave them the list.

The teacher was sent home and told not to return to the school pending an investigation.

East Chicago police said they weren’t called to investigate until four hours later.

“They should have never let her walk out them doors,” Quiannis Jones said. “They should’ve called the police right then and there. That’s a threat on the school.”

In a letter sent to parents, the school’s principal said police assured them that it was safe for them to continue with the school day and other school events.

“We asked if, out of an abundance of caution, it would be advisable to have police in the building and we were further assured that there was no need,” the principal said in the letter.

No charges against the teacher have been announced.

The school’s principal said classes will be held virtually Friday out of concern for the students’ emotional health.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott Kmart
New business moving into old Kmart building in Endicott Plaza
Vestal Town Hall
Sparks fly at Vestal Town Board Meeting over Bunn Hill housing project
Cheesesteak Boss is located at 1250 Upper Front St.
Cheesesteak Boss comes to Northgate Plaza
92 Park Ave. Building
Binghamton to hold open house for $110,000 renovated building
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17

Latest News

FILE - Clothing sits on tables for shoppers in a Costco warehouse on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in...
Retail sales flat in Sept. as inflation takes toll on American households
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is pictured in this photo from Feb. 27, 2018.
AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle federal probe
Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who have thrown tinned soup at Vincent...
Climate protesters throw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ painting
President Joe Biden discusses infrastructure during a stop in California on Thursday.
Biden pushing lower prescription drug costs in midterm press
A man walks past a display of destroyed Russian military vehicles during the Defender of...
Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks