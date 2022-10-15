Binghamton University, Mirabito Stadium team up for the first Rock ‘N’ Rumble Music Fest

12 News caught up with one of the organizers and a performer before the kick-off event at Mirabito Stadium.
12 News caught up with one of the organizers and a performer before the kick-off event at Mirabito Stadium.(WBNG 12 News)
By Jill Croce
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The evening of Oct. 14 marked a first for Broome County, which was the Rock ‘N’ Rumble Music Fest.

From 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., guests could kick-off the weekend and purchase tickets to hear Binghamton University student bands, musicians, and faculty.

Dana Stewart was one of the organizers and also performed Friday evening. During the sound check period, she talked about how this all came to be. “David Sobotka, the owner of the Rumble Ponies, actually approached us at the university and said that he thought it might be fun to do a music festival, a Binghamton University music festival, in the stadium,” said Stewart. “We thought that was a great idea.”

Performer Sarah Zarember reflected on the gig and the opportunity. “The coolest part about being here in Mirabito is definitely the scale of everything. It’s so surreal being here,” she said.

For this launch, Binghamton University held a band showcase with a panel to select who would perform Friday evening.

Over at the stadium, Stewart said the lineup included four bands and then three additional acts in between the bands.

Stewart runs several music initiatives at the university and would love to see the event come back next year.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

