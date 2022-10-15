Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give his kids a better life.
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give his kids a better life.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Mark Wahlberg says he has traded the beach for the desert.

In a recent interview on “The Talk,” the actor shared that he decided to move his family from California to Nevada to give his children a better life and to bring a little Hollywood to the Silver State.

“I want to build a state-of-the-art studio and make this Hollywood 2.0,” he said. “To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my youngest son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

Wahlberg is not a stranger to the desert lifestyle already, with a Wahlburgers restaurant located on the Las Vegas Strip that has been in operation for several years.

He explained in the interview that he originally moved to California to pursue his acting career but ended up only making a couple of movies while living in the Golden State.

The Massachusetts native shares four children with his wife, Rhea Durham.

