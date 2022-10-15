More sunshine for Sunday

Changes arrive as we start the week.
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Connor Thompson
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chilly. Low: 34-43.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late. High: 56-62.

Sunshine remains for the end of the weekend.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 42-49.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. High: 56. Low: 33.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 47. Low: 31.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High: 44. Low: 30.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 48. Low: 34.

Friday: Partly sunny and seasonable. High: 59. Low: 37.

Saturday: Partly sunny and mild. High: 65. Low: 40.

Forecast Discussion:

A clear and quiet night, with lows falling into the mid-to-upper 30s.

The sunshine remains for Sunday after some morning clouds. Highs will push into the low-60s.

A cold front moves in Sunday night into Monday, leading to scattered showers. Temperatures will reach the mid-50s.

The coldest air of the fall season arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the chance to maybe see a few snowflakes in the higher elevations. Highs on both days will struggle to reach the mid-40s.

We slowly start to warm back up, with highs by Saturday approaching the mid-60s.

