Pedestrian killed by vehicle near Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MAINE (WBNG) -- According to a Facebook post by Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant, a customer of the restaurant was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday, Oct. 14.

The pedestrian was said to be struck by the vehicle while crossing the street into the restaurant parking lot along Route 26.

12 News has reached out to local law enforcement and Broome County officials for more information.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for more updates.

