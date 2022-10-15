Waverly police arrest man who failed to register as sex offender

WAVERLY (WBNG) - The Waverly Police Department have arrested a man for failing to register as a sex offender in New York State.

Joseph Irvin Kupetsky, 44, of Factoryville, Pennsylvania was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8:45 p.m. following an investigation by Waverly police and Tioga County Child Protective Services.

Kupetsky is alleged to have been living at a residence in the Village of Waverly for approximately two months without notifying authorities.

He was arraigned in Tioga County court on Oct. 12 and is awaiting further legal action.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.