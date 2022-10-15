Waverly police arrest man who failed to register as sex offender

By WBNG Staff
Oct. 15, 2022
WAVERLY (WBNG) - The Waverly Police Department have arrested a man for failing to register as a sex offender in New York State.

Joseph Irvin Kupetsky, 44, of Factoryville, Pennsylvania was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8:45 p.m. following an investigation by Waverly police and Tioga County Child Protective Services.

Kupetsky is alleged to have been living at a residence in the Village of Waverly for approximately two months without notifying authorities.

He was arraigned in Tioga County court on Oct. 12 and is awaiting further legal action.

