Suspected kidnapper arrested; 2 kids found safe

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - Police in Florida arrested a 22-year-old woman wanted in regards to an alleged kidnapping. Amber Alerts issued for two 2-year-old girls have been canceled.

Alyanna Gulley, 22, was wanted for an alleged kidnapping that occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday. She was found in Philadelphia, Mississippi, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, WALA reports.

Gulley was accused of taking a 2-year-old and a 17-year-old, along with her own 2-year-old child, authorities said. The 17-year-old was later dropped off.

Amber Alerts were issued but were canceled early Sunday morning after the two children were found safe.

Police have not released the circumstances of Gulley’s arrest.

