Suspected kidnapper arrested; 2 kids found safe

The Amber Alerts out of Pensacola, Florida, have been canceled.
The Amber Alerts out of Pensacola, Florida, have been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WALA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - Police in Florida arrested a 22-year-old woman wanted in regards to an alleged kidnapping. Amber Alerts issued for two 2-year-old girls have been canceled.

Alyanna Gulley, 22, was wanted for an alleged kidnapping that occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday. She was found in Philadelphia, Mississippi, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, WALA reports.

Gulley was accused of taking a 2-year-old and a 17-year-old, along with her own 2-year-old child, authorities said. The 17-year-old was later dropped off.

Amber Alerts were issued but were canceled early Sunday morning after the two children were found safe.

Police have not released the circumstances of Gulley’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where the crash occurred as seen on Saturday evening.
Sheriff identifies man killed by car outside of Frank’s Restaurant
Pedestrian killed by vehicle near Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant
Police search for gas station scammers that stole more than $3,000
The outside of the Oakdale Commons on Friday, Oct. 7.
Spark JC, LLC comments on changes coming to former Oakdale Mall
Binghamton hosts gun buyback as part of Letitia James’s ongoing effort to combat gun violence

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
FILE - Harvey Weinstein
Weinstein defense can use governor’s wife’s email at trial
Binghamton Town Board Meeting Solar Presentation
Town of Binghamton Board of Zoning Appeals holds public meeting over solar panel farm on Ingraham Hill Road
How to keep your child safe on Halloween
FILE - The Supreme Court building is seen in this photo from Feb. 3, 2020.
Court rejects appeal to give American Samoans citizenship