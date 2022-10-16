Binghamton hosts gun buyback as part of Letitia James’s ongoing effort to combat gun violence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Saturday, Oct. 15 Letitia James announced 88 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at Binghamton’s gun buyback.

The event was part of James’ ongoing effort to fight gun violence.

The attorney general has taken more than 3,600 guns out of communities through gun buyback events and other initiatives since she took office in 2019.

Today, Mayor Jared Kraham joined Binghamton Police and the office of the attorney general for the event.

“Today’s gun buyback is an important part of our collective push to get guns off the streets and keep families safe,” said Kraham. “The New York Attorney General’s Office is an invaluable partner in this effort, and I thank Attorney General Letitia James for her leadership and actions to protect New Yorkers and keep unwanted firearms out of the hands of dangerous criminals.”

Thirty-three long guns were collected along with fifty handguns, three non-working guns, and two assault weapons.

“It’s an event that we want to use as a model as we move forward in subsequent years,” Kraham said. “A huge success, and as you can see as the haul of these guns today, these were guns that were in people’s homes and are now safely in the care of the attorney general’s office and Binghamton police.”

He said the event was held in the center of the city to make it more accessible to the public.

The office of the attorney general accepted working and non-working unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site with no questions asked.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.