Black Bears take down Elmira for second-straight night, 6-3

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears beat the Elmira Mammoth for the second straight night, with a 6-3 on Saturday.

Binghamton led from the opening moments of the game as they scored two goals in the game’s first two minutes as both Tyler Gjuirich and Nikita Ivashkin found the back of the net.

Then, after goals from Jesse Anderson and Lance Hamilton, Binghamton ended the first period up 4-1. Austin Thompson and Gavin Yates finished out the scoring for the Black Bears.

Next up for Binghamton, they host the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Friday night at Visions at 7 p.m.

