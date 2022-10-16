Showers return for start of week

Very chilly air for midweek
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Connor Thompson
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Not as cold. Low: 36-46.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Rain totals around .1″. High: 51-58.

Some scattered showers arrive as a cold front moves through
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 29-36.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 47. Low: 32.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High: 46. Low: 34.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 49. Low: 36.

Friday: Partly sunny and seasonable. High: 59. Low: 39.

Saturday: Partly sunny and mild. High: 67. Low: 45.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. Remaining mild. High: 64. Low: 49.

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will thicken as we head into the night, as the next system begins to push in the area. Some rain showers can’t be ruled out. Lows will fall into the low-to-mid 40s.

Scattered rain showers are expected Monday as a cold front moves through. Rainfall totals will be light, with most seeing less than .1″. It will be a cold night Monday, with lows in the 30s.

A cold stretch of weather Tuesday through Thursday. Some rain and snow showers can’t be ruled out for Wednesday. Highs for all three days will struggle to reach the mid-40s.

Temperatures warm back up as we head into next weekend, with highs for both Saturday and Sunday reaching the mid-60s.

