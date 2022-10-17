6 tankers help put out fire at Owego Taylor Garbage facility

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Fire Department said it took multiple agencies to help put out a fire at a Taylor Garbage facility Sunday morning.

The department said it was called to Glenmary Drive just before 6 a.m. Sunday, Crews from Tioga Center, Campville, southside Owego, Candor and Apalachin assisted with six tankers supplying water.

Around 25 tons of garbage burned, emitting heavy smoke, the department said. It took an hour and a half for the flames to get under control, the department said.

In total, 40 personnel from the six departments aided in putting out the blaze.

“This efficiency of the operation comes from a close working relationship between the departments along with a series of continuing training sessions and classes,” the department wrote on Facebook.

At about 5:50 AM, The Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage facility... Posted by Owego Fire Department on Sunday, October 16, 2022

Owego Emergency Support Services supplied coffee and food for the firefighters. Owego Emergency Squad and Campville EMS was present during the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.