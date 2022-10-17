6 tankers help put out fire at Owego Taylor Garbage facility

(Owego Fire Department)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Fire Department said it took multiple agencies to help put out a fire at a Taylor Garbage facility Sunday morning.

The department said it was called to Glenmary Drive just before 6 a.m. Sunday, Crews from Tioga Center, Campville, southside Owego, Candor and Apalachin assisted with six tankers supplying water.

Around 25 tons of garbage burned, emitting heavy smoke, the department said. It took an hour and a half for the flames to get under control, the department said.

In total, 40 personnel from the six departments aided in putting out the blaze.

“This efficiency of the operation comes from a close working relationship between the departments along with a series of continuing training sessions and classes,” the department wrote on Facebook.

At about 5:50 AM, The Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage facility...

Posted by Owego Fire Department on Sunday, October 16, 2022

Owego Emergency Support Services supplied coffee and food for the firefighters. Owego Emergency Squad and Campville EMS was present during the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed by vehicle near Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant
The area where the crash occurred as seen on Saturday evening.
Sheriff identifies man killed by car outside of Frank’s Restaurant
Police search for gas station scammers that stole more than $3,000
Binghamton hosts gun buyback as part of Letitia James’s ongoing effort to combat gun violence
The outside of the Oakdale Commons on Friday, Oct. 7.
Spark JC, LLC comments on changes coming to former Oakdale Mall

Latest News

GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots
The area where the crash occurred as seen on Saturday evening.
Sheriff identifies man killed by car outside of Frank’s Restaurant
Binghamton volleyball beats New Hampshire 3-2 for first season sweep in five years
Black Bears take down Elmira for second-straight night, 6-3