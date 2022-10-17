Binghamton volleyball beats New Hampshire 3-2 for first season sweep in five years

By Jackson Neill
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton volleyball team beat New Hampshire at home on Sunday 3-2 to sweep their season series with the Wildcats for the first time in five years.

The match went back and forth the entire time. Binghamton took the first set before New Hampshire took the second. The teams then swapped the third and fourth before the Bearcats won the final set 15-5.

With the win, Binghamton improves to 13-6 on the season and 4-1 in conference which places them second in the America East standings.

Next up for the Bearcats, they travel to Albany to take on the Great Danes on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where the crash occurred as seen on Saturday evening.
Sheriff identifies man killed by car outside of Frank’s Restaurant
Pedestrian killed by vehicle near Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant
Police search for gas station scammers that stole more than $3,000
The outside of the Oakdale Commons on Friday, Oct. 7.
Spark JC, LLC comments on changes coming to former Oakdale Mall
Binghamton hosts gun buyback as part of Letitia James’s ongoing effort to combat gun violence

Latest News

Binghamton volleyball beats New Hampshire 3-2 for first season sweep in five years
The Binghamton Black Bears celebrate after a goal during their 6-3 win over the Elmira Mammoth.
Black Bears take down Elmira for second-straight night, 6-3
Black Bears take down Elmira for second-straight night, 6-3
Newark Valley's Max Flesher runs the ball upfield in a high school football game against Oneonta.
Highlights: Oneonta vs. Newark Valley (high school football)