Binghamton volleyball beats New Hampshire 3-2 for first season sweep in five years

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton volleyball team beat New Hampshire at home on Sunday 3-2 to sweep their season series with the Wildcats for the first time in five years.

The match went back and forth the entire time. Binghamton took the first set before New Hampshire took the second. The teams then swapped the third and fourth before the Bearcats won the final set 15-5.

With the win, Binghamton improves to 13-6 on the season and 4-1 in conference which places them second in the America East standings.

Next up for the Bearcats, they travel to Albany to take on the Great Danes on Friday.

