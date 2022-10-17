Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects.(Dollar General)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators said Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and materials stacked unsafely at locations in Mobile and Grove Hill, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Dewy Rose, Georgia.

OSHA said those conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects.

The company was also cited for fire hazards. OSHA said Dollar General has faced more than $9.6 million in initial penalties after 182 inspections since 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where the crash occurred as seen on Saturday evening.
Sheriff identifies man killed by car outside of Frank’s Restaurant
Pedestrian killed by vehicle near Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant
Police search for gas station scammers that stole more than $3,000
The outside of the Oakdale Commons on Friday, Oct. 7.
Spark JC, LLC comments on changes coming to former Oakdale Mall
Binghamton hosts gun buyback as part of Letitia James’s ongoing effort to combat gun violence

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
FILE - Mel Gibson arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills,...
Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says
FILE - Harvey Weinstein
Weinstein defense can use governor’s wife’s email at trial
Binghamton Town Board Meeting Solar Presentation
Town of Binghamton Board of Zoning Appeals holds public meeting over solar panel farm on Ingraham Hill Road
How to keep your child safe on Halloween