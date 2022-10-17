GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots -- those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the outside envelope -- from being counted in the November election.

The GOP’s filing late Sunday night went straight to the state Supreme Court, with barely three weeks before Election Day when Pennsylvania’s voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.

The court doesn’t have to take the lawsuit. The legal fight has already reached both the U.S. Supreme Court and state Supreme Court, producing conflicting conclusions on narrower issues in different courts.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has told counties to count the ballots.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.