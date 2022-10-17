A gray and sometimes damp day

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.10″ (.25″) 40% High 58 (54-60) Wind SW 10-15 G20 mph

A low sitting over Ontario will give us clouds and showers today.

With the slow moving/stationary nature of the low, we’ll have rain and snow showers in the

forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Along with the mixed showers, colder air will be moving in.

After a few colder days, temperatures climb by Friday and into the weekend.

