Hochul’s office tackles catalytic converter theft with new measures

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that her office will do more to crack down on catalytic converter theft in New York State.

Hochul directed the State Police and the State Department of Motor Vehicles to leverage their existing partnerships with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to increase investigations into areas with a high level of catalytic converter theft.

Hochul’s office noted that catalytic converters are often expensive to replace. It can cost up to $2,000 and $3,000, her office said.

“Public safety is my top priority, and we’re taking an aggressive, targeted approach to deter criminals from stealing catalytic converters,” Governor Hochul said. “Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed across our state and nation, and these comprehensive actions double down on our efforts to keep New Yorkers and their property safe, protecting our communities and cracking down on crime.”

Hochul also signed legislation to “combat the theft of catalytic converters, which imposes restrictions on the purchase, sale, and possession of catalytic converters by vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors.”

