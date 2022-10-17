A look at Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 13

Veterans were filled with emotions Sunday night after 48 hours in our nation’s capital
Mission 13's 49 Veterans.
Mission 13's 49 Veterans.(WBNG)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- “I’m about ready to go into tears,” said U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Kevin Grewe.

Veterans were filled with emotions Sunday night after 48 hours in the nation’s capital.

On Saturday morning’s departure for Washington, D.C., 49 veterans and their guardians were escorted from Binghamton to the New York and Pennsylvania border where they were greeted with well-wishes from a 102-year-old veteran who attended the Twin Tiers Honor Flight a few years ago.

Mission 13′s first stop in Washington took the veterans to the Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, and Korean War Memorial; where many observed in silence, reflecting on their fallen brothers and sisters.

From there, a stop at Arlington National Cemetery to witness The Changing of the Guard, where two of Mission 13′s own veterans were part of the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Iwo Jima marked stop three of day one. The group’s Marine Corps veterans gathered for a picture upon arrival before heading to the hotel for the night.

At dinner, retired U.S. Air Force Colonel A. Philip Waite presented Vietnam Commendation Lapel Pins to each and every Vietnam Veteran; welcoming them home and thanking them for their service – something many of them say they never received.

“Some of you have seen it, some of you were wearing it, but many of you never received this,” Waite said.

On Sunday morning after breakfast and chapel service, Mission 13 visited the WWII Memorial, met The Lone Sailor at the United States Navy Memorial and the National Museum of the U.S. Navy, and ended their time in the capital at the U.S. Air Force Memorial.

Air Force Vietnam Veteran Mr. James Rossi, who was supposed to be Mission 13′s 50th veteran, was posthumously honored with a flag of our heroes ceremony led by Chaplain Norm Stitzel.

On the bus ride home, a tradition from back in their time in the service; Mail call.

Family members, friends, and people from across the Twin Tiers wrote letters of endearment; thanking them for their service.

Before returning to Binghamton Sunday night, a police and motorcycle escort led the buses of veterans back to SUNY Broome where they were met with a proper welcome home.

There, veterans were greeted by family, friends and the community in a way many of them never received when returning from overseas.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where the crash occurred as seen on Saturday evening.
Sheriff identifies man killed by car outside of Frank’s Restaurant
Pedestrian killed by vehicle near Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant
Police search for gas station scammers that stole more than $3,000
The outside of the Oakdale Commons on Friday, Oct. 7.
Spark JC, LLC comments on changes coming to former Oakdale Mall
Binghamton hosts gun buyback as part of Letitia James’s ongoing effort to combat gun violence

Latest News

FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
FedEx Ground state-of-the-art automated facility opens in Binghamton in time for the holiday shipping season
Representatives from the YWCA and RISE were joined by Mayor Jared Kraham and Assemblywoman...
YWCA hosts ‘Week Without Violence’ campaign, raising awareness for survivors of gender-based violence
Vestal man sentenced for sex crimes against a minor
Hochul’s office tackles catalytic converter theft with new measures