Sheriff identifies man killed by car outside of Frank’s Restaurant

MAINE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed by a car in the area of Frank’s Restaurant in the Town of Maine Friday evening as 78-year-old John Meehan of Binghamton.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to Route 26 around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a car and pedestrian crash. Bystanders were performing CPR on Meehan when officers arrived, the sheriff’s office noted.

The office said Meehan was walking across Route 26 when walked directly in front of a vehicle heading north on the road. Meehan suffered blunt force trauma to his head. He was taken to Wilson Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that struck Meehan, according to witnesses, was not traveling at an excessive speed. The driver did not appear to be intoxicated and the vehicle did not have a defect, the sheriff’s office said. The office also noted that the area does not have any lights and there are no crosswalks where the crash occurred.

The driver, as of Monday morning, is not facing any tickets are charges.

State Route 26 was closed for three hours as crews worked the scene.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.