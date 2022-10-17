Some chilly weather early this week

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 30-36

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. 20% chance of a shower or higher elevation mixed/snow shower west and north. High: 44-50

Tuesday Night: Variable clouds and cold. Low: 28-33

Forecast Discussion:

An area of low pressure will bring in some chilly air for the next few days. A few showers are possible from time to time, but overall, through tonight and Tuesday, a lot more dry time than wet is in place for us. Lows tonight will be in the 30s.

A couple stray showers may develop Tuesday but most of the day and area will not see any rain. The chance of a shower is around 20%. Highs are only expected to be in the 40s to near 50.

The upper level low begins moving east Wednesday and could bring a few rain or snow showers to our region. Highs will be in the 40s.

Friday on into the weekend, temperatures being rising into the 60s! It looks dry at this time, too.

Well above average (WBNG)

