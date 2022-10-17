Some chilly weather early this week

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 30-36

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. 20% chance of a shower or higher elevation mixed/snow shower west and north. High: 44-50

Tuesday Night: Variable clouds and cold. Low: 28-33

Forecast Discussion:

An area of low pressure will bring in some chilly air for the next few days. A few showers are possible from time to time, but overall, through tonight and Tuesday, a lot more dry time than wet is in place for us. Lows tonight will be in the 30s.

A couple stray showers may develop Tuesday but most of the day and area will not see any rain. The chance of a shower is around 20%. Highs are only expected to be in the 40s to near 50.

The upper level low begins moving east Wednesday and could bring a few rain or snow showers to our region. Highs will be in the 40s.

Friday on into the weekend, temperatures being rising into the 60s! It looks dry at this time, too.

Well above average
Well above average(WBNG)

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where the crash occurred as seen on Saturday evening.
Sheriff identifies man killed by car outside of Frank’s Restaurant
Pedestrian killed by vehicle near Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant
Police search for gas station scammers that stole more than $3,000
The outside of the Oakdale Commons on Friday, Oct. 7.
Spark JC, LLC comments on changes coming to former Oakdale Mall
Binghamton hosts gun buyback as part of Letitia James’s ongoing effort to combat gun violence

Latest News

wbng
A gray and sometimes damp day
Some scattered showers arrive as a cold front moves through
Showers return for start of week
Sunshine remains for the end of the weekend.
More sunshine for Sunday
Mild air and sunshine!
Great weekend ahead