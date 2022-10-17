Take a tour with the spirits of Binghamton’s past

By Julia Laude and Steph Shtoyko
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - Take a walking tour with the ghosts of Binghamton’s past. The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier is hosting a ghostly tour of downtown Binghamton on Friday, Oct. 28. Meet founders like Andrew Carnegie, Rod Serling, George F. Johnson, Amelia Loguen Douglass and many other local historic figures.

Guided tours Start at the SUNY Broome Culinary & Event Center, and they leave every 15 minutes from 6:00 to 8:45 p.m. Purchase you ticket in advance at https://www.pastny.org/spirits.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where the crash occurred as seen on Saturday evening.
Sheriff identifies man killed by car outside of Frank’s Restaurant
Pedestrian killed by vehicle near Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant
Police search for gas station scammers that stole more than $3,000
The outside of the Oakdale Commons on Friday, Oct. 7.
Spark JC, LLC comments on changes coming to former Oakdale Mall
Binghamton hosts gun buyback as part of Letitia James’s ongoing effort to combat gun violence

Latest News

Motivational Mondays: Let it go
Motivational Mondays: Let it go
Lawyers on Call: What to do when you’ve been injured
Autumn Artisan Market at the Broome County Regional Farmer's Market
Autumn Artisan Market at the Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market
Pet of the Week: Ruby the cat and Guapo the dog
Pet of the Week: Ruby the cat and Guapo the dog