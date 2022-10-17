Take a tour with the spirits of Binghamton’s past

BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - Take a walking tour with the ghosts of Binghamton’s past. The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier is hosting a ghostly tour of downtown Binghamton on Friday, Oct. 28. Meet founders like Andrew Carnegie, Rod Serling, George F. Johnson, Amelia Loguen Douglass and many other local historic figures.

Guided tours Start at the SUNY Broome Culinary & Event Center, and they leave every 15 minutes from 6:00 to 8:45 p.m. Purchase you ticket in advance at https://www.pastny.org/spirits.

