Vestal man sentenced for sex crimes against a minor

James F. Sullivan Jr. will serve seven years in prison followed by ten years post-release supervision
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - A Vestal man was sentenced to seven years in New York State prison for sex crimes against a young boy.

Sixty-two-year-old James F. Sullivan Jr. pleaded guilty to felony charges of sexual abuse in the first degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree.

Sullivan admitted from 2010 to 2016, he engaged in sexual acts with a person under 11 years of age. Since he admitted to his crimes, the victim did not have to testify in court.

“This defendant will be almost 70-years-old when he is released from state prison, and will be subject to ten years post-release supervision,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “He will be a lifetime registered sex offender, and he’ll be supervised by the Department of Parole up until he’s about 80-years-old.”

Korchak said if Sullivan does not comply with the terms and conditions of parole, he will be sent back to prison.

