YWCA hosts ‘Week Without Violence’ campaign, raising awareness for survivors of gender-based violence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This week, the YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County is raising awareness for survivors of gender-based violence.

Representatives from the YWCA and RISE were joined by Mayor Jared Kraham and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo for a flag raising ceremony Monday, in recognition of the “Week Without Violence” campaign.

The global campaign is meant to help elevate the voices of survivors and encourage voters, candidates and policymakers to work towards solutions that will help protect survivors and end gender-based violence.

According to the national YWCA, one in four women in the U.S. are victims of domestic violence. Here in Broome County, RISE Executive Director Nicole Barren said law enforcement have reported over 900 victims just last year.

“In domestic violence incidents in which charges were filed in Broome County, law enforcement reported 946 victims in 2021,” she said.

This number only reflects the total reported cases of domestic violence. Barren said the amount of victims is likely to be significantly higher due to those who may not have reported their abuse to law enforcement.

Executive Director of the YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County, Carole Coppen, said people must stand behind marginalized communities -- who are strongly impacted by gender-based violence.

“One of the aspects of this that I hadn’t understood was the impact on our LGBTQ+ community,” said Coppen. “I’ve heard from many here that many times they’ve been turned away from emergency shelters because of the identity they have, and that I just find absolutely abhorent.”

Both victims and survivors of gender-based violence are encouraged to reach out to the YWCA or RISE, which provide resources like shelter, counseling, and advocacy services.

“If they don’t know how to reach these groups, you can call 211 over at the United Way and they will give you a referral to one of these fine organizations,” said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo. “Sometimes, a simple number is easier to remember and reach out to in a hurry.”

The Week Without Violence campaign will run from Monday, Oct. 17 through Saturday, Oct. 22.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.