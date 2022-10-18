Amber Alert canceled in Colorado; baby girl found safe

Oct. 18, 2022
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was cancelled in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl after she was found safe.

Police in Aurora said A’myah Gordon has been found and detectives are determining whether to file charges.

KKTV reported A’myah was believed to be traveling with Alexis Mears, 18, in a white SUV.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they would not be releasing any more information on Tuesday night.

