Amphenol Aerospace employees on strike after rejecting contract agreement

SIDNEY (WBNG) -- Hundreds of members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1529 at Amphenol Aerospace are on strike for a fair contract.

The IAM members have been on the picket line since Saturday, Oct. 15 following an 87 percent vote.

Kevin Weidman, who is a business representative for IAM, said the company’s proposed contract lacked an adequate amount of paid sick leave, medical costs, fair wages and essential pay for working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our members are trying to end an unfair two-tier wage system, where they believe somebody doing the same job should make the same pay as the person next to them,” said Weidman. “This plant never shut down for a day during the pandemic. We are essential workers, we are part of the national defense and these guys are some of the most patriotic guys I’ve ever met in my life. They took this job very seriously, and they still do. They were putting their families at risk by coming in, and they felt like there wasn’t any recognition of that.”

Weidman said he has been in contact with Amphenol Aerospace and met with the company Tuesday afternoon to continue negotiations. During the meeting, he said a tentative agreement was made.

The union members are scheduled to vote on the tentative agreement Wednesday, Oct. 19 at General Clinton Park in Bainbridge at 1 p.m. Weidman said they will continue to strike until an agreement on a contract has been reached.

“We have a company that’s made record profits year after year. We’re not looking for it all, we’re just looking to make sure that we get our fair share,” he said.

Amphenol Aerospace has released a statement regarding the strike. The company’s statement can be found below:

“At Amphenol, we take seriously our century-long commitment to being one of the best employers in New York’s Southern Tier, and to providing our team members with compensation and benefits that are well above local averages. That is why, after weeks of discussions and intensive negotiations, we were pleased to have jointly reached a generous, comprehensive agreement with the bargaining committee for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1529 that would provide our union employees with significant increases in pay and pension benefits, as well as continued access to excellent health care benefits. While we were surprised and disappointed that union members voted against the recommendation of their bargaining committee, we are committed to immediately working to negotiate a reasonable resolution with the IAM. This will ensure that we can continue to provide for our employees, support the Sidney and surrounding area communities for generations to come, and manufacture high-technology, high quality interconnect components that enable our nation’s warfighters to keep America and our allies safe.”

