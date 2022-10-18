Broadway Diner founder, Steve Anastos, passes away

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The founder of the popular Broadway Diner in Endwell has died.

According to an obituary on Legacy.com, Steve Anastos passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 15, 2022.

He moved from Greece to Canada and finally in 1974 to Endwell.

Anastos opened The Broadway Diner in 1999 on Watson Boulevard. He later opened The Riverdale Banquet just down the road.

The Anastos Family will receive guests at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation at 4121 O’Hara Dr. in Vestal on Oct. 20 from 3 to 8 p.m.

