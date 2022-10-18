Cold weather is here!
It’s going to stick around
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 48 (46-52) Wind SW 5-10 G20 mph
A low sitting over Ontario will give us clouds and showers again today.
With the slow moving/stationary nature of the low, we’ll have rain and snow showers in the
forecast tonight and Wednesday. Along with the mixed showers, colder air will be moving in.
After a few colder days, temperatures climb by Friday and into the weekend. Mild weather
continues Monday with highs in the mid 60s.
