Cold weather is here!

It’s going to stick around
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 48 (46-52) Wind SW 5-10 G20 mph

A low sitting over Ontario will give us clouds and showers again today.

With the slow moving/stationary nature of the low, we’ll have rain and snow showers in the

forecast tonight and Wednesday. Along with the mixed showers, colder air will be moving in.

After a few colder days, temperatures climb by Friday and into the weekend. Mild weather

continues Monday with highs in the mid 60s.

