Every Cat’s Dream to hold first annual corn hole tournament

BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - The non-profit Every Cats Dream, in conjunction with Southern Tier cornhole, is hosting the first annual ‘Kitten Cornhole’ tournament on Sunday, Oct. 23. The deadline to register your team is Thursday, Oct. 20.

Register at: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTU5NjYw?fbclid=IwAR0EwNkWLeePZzU-Oio-50WVfwkfX7TyhRtSLY5ieBbe_csl2mjvF4ZMr4Y

