FedEx Ground state-of-the-art automated facility opens in Binghamton in time for the holiday shipping season

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Just in time to help shippers navigate the busy holiday season, FedEx Ground, the ground delivery subsidiary of FedEx Corp., has opened a 470,000 square-foot automated facility at 265 Industrial Park Drive in Kirkwood.

The facility is designed to efficiently process up to 22,000+ packages per hour and includes specialized and dedicated handling of small and large packages.

According to a statement from Scott Garton, Vice President of Regional Operations for FedEx Ground “This strategically-located facility in Kirkwood incorporates innovative technology and the latest automation and material handling systems to optimize the capacity, speed, efficiency and safety of our operations.”

The Kirkwood operation is looking to hire 150 team members leading up to the holiday season, many of whom will have opportunities to remain with the company beyond the holidays.

Open positions include a mix of full-time and part-time package handlers with growth opportunities as the company responds to customer demand.

“We are excited that customers throughout the Binghamton area will benefit from this investment, and we look forward to providing opportunities to the local workforce and surrounding community.” said Scott Garton.

As part of FedEx Ground’s commitment to supporting the communities where our employees live and work, a $5,000 charitable contribution has been made to United Way of Broome County.

For more information on available positions at the Binghamton facility or other nearby FedEx Ground locations, visit fedexgroundjobs.com.

