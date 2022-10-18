‘Fringe’ websites radicalized Buffalo shooter, report concludes

BUFFALO (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James released a 49-page report on the role online platforms played in the racist shooting at Tops Market in Buffalo in May.

Attorney General James’ office reviewed thousands of pages of documents and social media content to examine how the alleged shooter, Payton Gendron, used them to plan and publicize the attack. The shooter streamed himself firing at people in the store on Twitch. 10 Black people were killed and three more were injured.

Hochul’s office said “fringe online platforms,” such as 4Chan, had radicalized the shooter and Twitch was used to “publicize and encourage copycat violent attack.”

The governor’s office said a lack of oversight on these platforms allowed for the hateful content that the shooter consumed to live, leading to his radicalization and violence.

“For too long, hate and division have been spreading rampant on online platforms and as we saw in my hometown of Buffalo, the consequences are devastating,” Governor Hochul said. “In the wake of the horrific white supremacist shooting this year, I issued a referral asking the Office of the Attorney General to study the role online platforms played in this massacre. This report offers a chilling account of factors that contributed to this incident and, importantly, a road map toward greater accountability.”

“The tragic shooting in Buffalo exposed the real dangers of unmoderated online platforms that have become breeding grounds for white supremacy,” said Attorney General James. “Today I met with the victims’ families to share the findings of this report. This report is further proof that online radicalization and extremism is a serious threat to our communities, especially communities of color. We saw this happen in Christchurch, Charlottesville, El Paso, and Buffalo, and we cannot wait for another tragedy before we take action. Online platforms should be held accountable for allowing hateful and dangerous content to spread on their platforms. Extremist content is flourishing online, and we must all work together to confront this crisis and protect our children and communities.”

The report can be read by going here.

The white shooter, who is from Conklin and graduated Susquehanna Valley High School, pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges in July. The crime is punishable by the death penalty.

