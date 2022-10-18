Gas prices down due to low demand, AAA says

Gas prices are down because of low demand, AAA says.
Gas prices are down because of low demand, AAA says.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(CNN) - While the price of groceries and other goods skyrocket, gas is declining.

The fears of a global economic recession have led to a drop in the price of crude oil. It is down $7.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased nationally last month as well.

The national average for gas dropped by three cents over the last week. It is down to $3.88, according to AAA.

It is still 20 cents higher than a month ago and 56 cents more than a year ago.

You can see the biggest decreases in California, where it is down a whopping 28 cents, along with Wisconsin, Oregon and Nevada.

Georgia, Texas, Mississippi, South Carolina and Arkansas have the least expensive gas in the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

