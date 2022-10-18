How to keep your child safe on Halloween

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Halloween is right around the corner, and the Tioga County Health Department has tips on how parents can keep their child safe during trick-or-treating.

Public Health Educator for Tioga County Health Department, Katie Wait said parents should chose costumes that are lighter in color for their kids; or have them carry flashlights, or glow sticks to keep them visible to parents and cars in efforts to keep them safe from possible accidents.

“Statistically on average children are twice as more likely to be hit by a car, or and unfortunately pass away because of Halloween then on any other day of the year. Which is mainly due to low visibility at night” said Katie Wait.

She said if parents notice their child is ill or would like to keep their child away from bigger crowds there are other things they can do.

“There’s plenty of opportunities like trunk or treat, they can participate in many other activities on Halloween day that are being held for the community. But having your child stay home if they’re not feeling well is important and encouraging hand washing, hand sanitizer should be done too” said Katie Wait.

Wait said with the number of reports of drugs being passed off as candy it’s important to talk to your kids about candy safety before going out to celebrate the holiday.

“As exciting as it is to dig into the candy, really having that conversation with their child that we really got to wait until we get home, we can look through everything make sure that it hasn’t been tampered with that its safe. Really avoiding anything that is homemade.” said Katie Wait.

