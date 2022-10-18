Man sentenced to prison for firing handgun toward occupied vehicle

(KY3)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Denzel Duncan, 30, of Johnson City was sentenced to six years in prison for pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Duncan admitted that he fired a handgun striking an occupied vehicle on Dimment Street in the Village of Johnson City on April 24, 2022. There were no injuries.

“Thanks to the Johnson City Police Department for quickly recovering the illegal handgun to prevent any person from being injured,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

Duncan is also facing five years of post-release supervision.

