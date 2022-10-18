Minor injuries in early morning crash on State Rt. 7 in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to Broome County Dispatch, there was minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Binghamton around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on State Rt. 7 heading westbound, causing traffic to be slowed and detour onto Bevier St.

Binghamton Police and Fire Department were on scene.

As of 7:30 a.m., a 12 News crew on scene saw the two trucks being towed and scene getting cleaned up.

