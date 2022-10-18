Nestle recalls cookie dough for possible plastic contamination

Nestle recalled some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip...
Nestle recalled some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products. It said no other Toll House products were included in the recall.(FDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nestle recalled some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

The affected products were produced between June and September 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shared in an announcement from the company.

The product was distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

Nestle said no other Toll House products were included in the recall, and there had been no related illnesses or injuries reported.

People who bought the recalled cookie dough were urged not to eat the product. They should return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

For further support, contact Nestle USA at 800-681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ET.

For more information on recalls and safety alerts, visit the FDA website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where the crash occurred as seen on Saturday evening.
Sheriff identifies man killed by car outside of Frank’s Restaurant
Teen killed in Chenango County crash
Broadway Diner founder, Steve Anastos, passes away
6 tankers help put out fire at Owego Taylor Garbage facility
Pedestrian killed by vehicle near Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant

Latest News

Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again
This booking photo provided by Volusia County, Fla., Jail, shows Joe Kennedy. Okmulgee Police...
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested
The bodies of four Oklahoma men were found shot and dismembered. Police say a 'person of...
Four bodies found shot, dismembered in Oklahoma
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson
Study: COVID aging organs faster.
Study: COVID aging organs faster.