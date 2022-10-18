Officials: 2 dead after plane crash in Florida neighborhood

Manyerenis Moreno said she was in her bedroom with her baby when the plane crashed on Monday. (Source: WSVN/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two occupants of a small plane died after crashing into a house in a South Florida neighborhood.

Miramar police say the single-engine Aventura II went down just before noon Monday, shortly after taking off from the nearby North Perry Airport.

No injuries were reported to the people inside the home or anyone else on the ground.

Because of concern about fuel leaking from the plane and damaged electrical lines, officials say power was shut down to the surrounding area, and residents were evacuated.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

The single-engine Aventura II went down just before noon Monday, shortly after taking off from the nearby North Perry Airport. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

