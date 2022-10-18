Siena Poll: Hochul’s lead shrinks to 11 points in race for New York Governor

(WWNY)
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- A poll just released by the Siena College Research Institute shows Governor Kathy Hochul’s lead in the race for governor is shrinking.

The poll puts Governor Hochul at just an 11-point lead over Zeldin. Three weeks ago, according to the Siena poll, she had a 17-point lead. In terms of percentages, Hochul leads 52% to Zeldin’s 41% now.

It was conducted from Oct. 12 to 14, just days after a shooting occurred outside Zeldin’s Long Island home. The Associated Press reported that two teenage boys were hurt but Zeldin’s family was not injured.

Cracking down on violent crime and increased policing are major points in Zeldin’s campaign. After the shooting, Zeldin told the Associated Press, “This could be anyone across the entire state.”

Hochul is targeting gun violence, specifically, as part of her campaign.

The general election is on Nov. 8. Polls close in New York State at 9 p.m. that day.

You can see the full poll by going to the Siena College Research Institute website. The research institute said the poll is composed of 707 self-identified likely voters via phone.

