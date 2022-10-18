Southern Tier Tuesdays: Afton FFA Food Pantry

By Julia Laude and Steph Shtoyko
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - The Afton FFA Food Pantry is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

