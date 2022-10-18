Staying chilly for a bit longer

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 27-33

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a spotty rain or snow shower. High: 43-48

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30-35

Forecast Discussion:

An area of low pressure over the Great Lakes will bring in some chilly air for the next few days. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

A couple stray showers may develop Wednesday, and could mix with some wet snow over higher terrain, but most of the day and area will not see any rain. The chance of a shower is around 20%. Highs are only expected to be in the 40s once again.

Dry morning expected (WBNG)

Thursday remains chilly, but the low migrates out of the area for Friday and sets the stage for a stretch of unseasonably mild weather.

Friday on into the weekend, temperatures being rising into the 60s! It looks dry at this time, too.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.