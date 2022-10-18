Teen killed in Chenango County crash

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENE, NY (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager was killed in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the town of Greene.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 19-year-old Kaleb M. Lorows of Willet, NY. The office said he was traveling east on State Highway 206 near the intersection of County Road 2 when his vehicle left the road and struck a guard rail. The vehicle then continued east and struck a tree.

Lorows was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Greene Fire Department, Geneganslet Fire Department and the New York Department of Transportation assisted deputies.

