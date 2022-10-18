Top Five Plays of the Week (10-17-22)

(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!

#5 - Chenango Valley’s Aubrey Marroquin scores a header in her team’s win over Maine-Endwell

#4 - Binghamton quarterback Kashif Summers breaks free for a long touchdown run in his team’s loss to Elmira

#3 - Johnson City wide receiver Dayzin Legare returns a punt for a touchdown in his team’s win over Susquehanna Valley

#2 - Union-Endicott’s Letrail Jones takes the opening kickoff back for touchdown as his team gets the win over Ithaca

#1 - Johnson City defensive end Qsan Tucker makes an acrobatic interception and returns it for a touchdown in his team’s win over Susquehanna Valley

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.