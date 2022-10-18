Top Five Plays of the Week (10-17-22)

By Jackson Neill
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!

#5 - Chenango Valley’s Aubrey Marroquin scores a header in her team’s win over Maine-Endwell

#4 - Binghamton quarterback Kashif Summers breaks free for a long touchdown run in his team’s loss to Elmira

#3 - Johnson City wide receiver Dayzin Legare returns a punt for a touchdown in his team’s win over Susquehanna Valley

#2 - Union-Endicott’s Letrail Jones takes the opening kickoff back for touchdown as his team gets the win over Ithaca

#1 - Johnson City defensive end Qsan Tucker makes an acrobatic interception and returns it for a touchdown in his team’s win over Susquehanna Valley

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area where the crash occurred as seen on Saturday evening.
Sheriff identifies man killed by car outside of Frank’s Restaurant
Teen killed in Chenango County crash
Broadway Diner founder, Steve Anastos, passes away
6 tankers help put out fire at Owego Taylor Garbage facility
Pedestrian killed by vehicle near Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant

Latest News

-
VOTE HERE: 12 Sports Fan Game of the Week! (Week 7)
Corning vs. Vestal (STAC boys’ soccer final)
Top Five Plays of the Week (10-17-22)
The Vestal boys soccer team huddles up before the start of the second half during their win...
Corning vs. Vestal (STAC boys’ soccer final)