Top Five Plays of the Week (10-17-22)
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!
#5 - Chenango Valley’s Aubrey Marroquin scores a header in her team’s win over Maine-Endwell
#4 - Binghamton quarterback Kashif Summers breaks free for a long touchdown run in his team’s loss to Elmira
#3 - Johnson City wide receiver Dayzin Legare returns a punt for a touchdown in his team’s win over Susquehanna Valley
#2 - Union-Endicott’s Letrail Jones takes the opening kickoff back for touchdown as his team gets the win over Ithaca
#1 - Johnson City defensive end Qsan Tucker makes an acrobatic interception and returns it for a touchdown in his team’s win over Susquehanna Valley
