Town of Binghamton Board of Zoning Appeals holds public meeting over solar panel farm on Ingraham Hill Road

Binghamton (WBNG) -- The Town of Binghamton Board of Zoning Appeals held a public meeting this evening to discuss the planning of a solar panel farm near Ingraham Hill Road in Binghamton.

The town hall was packed with residents who came to learn more about the project as well as voice their concerns.

SIGMA, the company in charge of the approximately 30 acres of solar farm led the meeting with a presentation with the owner of the land on the plan so far.

The presentation was followed by open statements and questions from the community where Dan Rinker, a resident that lives near the property spoke against adding industrial sites close their residential area.

“I have a real problem when you are going to take where literally i grew up, we’ve spent our lives on this hill and you’re going to drop this industrial piece of property in our backyards.” said Dan Rinker.

As they are in development of their plans and processes for the site, SIGMA plans to release a statement soon regarding many community questions.

A statement is planned to be released with further information by November 1st.

