18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident

FENTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest into a stabbing that occurred in the Town of Fenton Tuesday.

Deputies responded to 1312 State Rt. 369 and provided aid to an 18-year-old who had a stab wound to his upper thigh and groin area.

The 18-year-old, as well as witnesses who were with him, told deputies that there was a road rage incident involving Marsh and another male driving a pickup truck. The road rage incident began on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango.

The sheriff’s office said the road rage incident involved aggressive driving, exchanging hand signals and verbal arguments as both vehicles traveled on Upper Front Street. The man driving the truck, who was identified as Michael Seaman, 50, followed him to the address on 1312 State Rt. 369 and got into a fistfight with the 18-year-old and eventually stabbed him.

The sheriff’s office said Seaman tried stabbing a 17-year-old at the scene but was unsuccessful. He later left in his truck.

The 18-year-old was transported to Wilson Medical Center for treatment. Broome County Sheriff’s Office personnel worked with the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office to locate Seaman and his pick-up truck at his residence in South New Berlin.

Seaman was charged with assault in the first degree, a class B felony.

