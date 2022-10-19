Amphenol Aerospace employees vote in favor of new contract agreement, ending strike

BAINBRIDGE (WBNG) -- After hundreds of Amphenol Aerospace workers went on strike over a contract disagreement, members of the IAM Local 1529 gathered at General Clinton Park Wednesday, Oct. 19 to vote on a new contract.

IAM Business Representative Kevin Weidman said he met with the company Tuesday afternoon, where a new tentative contract agreement was made.

He said majority of members voted in favor of the contract -- ending the strike.

“What was addressed was the inadequate sick leave. We got levels of sick leave that we believed were appropriate for the membership,” said Weidman. “We were able to address the tier structure, and then we had some addresses to wages and retirement. I can’t express how proud I am of these guys for stepping up, they were on the line 24 hours a day until they felt they got what was fair.”

Weidman said third shift employees will also be reporting back to work starting tonight.

