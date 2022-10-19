Amphenol Aerospace employees vote in favor of new contract agreement, ending strike

Hundreds of IAM Local 1529 members gather to vote on a new contract agreement.
Hundreds of IAM Local 1529 members gather to vote on a new contract agreement.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE (WBNG) -- After hundreds of Amphenol Aerospace workers went on strike over a contract disagreement, members of the IAM Local 1529 gathered at General Clinton Park Wednesday, Oct. 19 to vote on a new contract.

IAM Business Representative Kevin Weidman said he met with the company Tuesday afternoon, where a new tentative contract agreement was made.

He said majority of members voted in favor of the contract -- ending the strike.

“What was addressed was the inadequate sick leave. We got levels of sick leave that we believed were appropriate for the membership,” said Weidman. “We were able to address the tier structure, and then we had some addresses to wages and retirement. I can’t express how proud I am of these guys for stepping up, they were on the line 24 hours a day until they felt they got what was fair.”

Weidman said third shift employees will also be reporting back to work starting tonight.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Chenango County crash
18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident
Broadway Diner founder, Steve Anastos, passes away
Minor injuries in early morning crash on State Rt. 7 in Binghamton
FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
FedEx Ground state-of-the-art automated facility opens in Binghamton in time for the holiday shipping season

Latest News

Tri Cities Opera prepares for Halloween with tour and ‘Madness and the Medium”
Crews respond to fire on Gaskill Road in Owego
Crews respond to fire on Gaskill Road in Owego
Gaskill Road
Crews respond to barn fire in Owego
Man sentenced behind bars for stabbing