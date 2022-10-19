Another cold day

Temperatures remain 10 degrees below average
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Connor Thompson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
This afternoon: Partly sunny with isolated rain and snow showers. High: 43-48.

Higher elevations will see some wet snow mix in as we head into the afternoon.
Higher elevations will see some wet snow mix in as we head into the afternoon.(WBNG)

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30-36.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High: 41-49

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 30-37.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 58. Low: 39.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 66. Low: 42.

Sunday: Partial sunshine. High: 64. Low: 43.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 67. Low: 46.

Tuesday: Cloudy and mild. High: 71. Low: 50.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be another cold day as highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s. Most of the day will remain dry, although a few rain and snow showers can’t be ruled out in the higher elevations. Another cold night is expected, with lows once again falling into the lower-30s.

There is a slight chance we could see some rain and snow showers Thursday, but most will remain dry. Temperatures remain below average with highs reaching the upper-40s.

The rest of the week will be average to above average. Dry conditions remain throughout with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s over the weekend.

Next week could feature highs in the low-70s.

