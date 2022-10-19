This afternoon: Partly sunny with isolated rain and snow showers. High: 43-48.

Higher elevations will see some wet snow mix in as we head into the afternoon. (WBNG)

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30-36.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High: 41-49

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 30-37.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 58. Low: 39.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 66. Low: 42.

Sunday: Partial sunshine. High: 64. Low: 43.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 67. Low: 46.

Tuesday: Cloudy and mild. High: 71. Low: 50.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be another cold day as highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s. Most of the day will remain dry, although a few rain and snow showers can’t be ruled out in the higher elevations. Another cold night is expected, with lows once again falling into the lower-30s.

There is a slight chance we could see some rain and snow showers Thursday, but most will remain dry. Temperatures remain below average with highs reaching the upper-40s.

The rest of the week will be average to above average. Dry conditions remain throughout with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s over the weekend.

Next week could feature highs in the low-70s.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.