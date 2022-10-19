Another cold day
Temperatures remain 10 degrees below average
This afternoon: Partly sunny with isolated rain and snow showers. High: 43-48.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30-36.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High: 41-49
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 30-37.
Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 58. Low: 39.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 66. Low: 42.
Sunday: Partial sunshine. High: 64. Low: 43.
Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 67. Low: 46.
Tuesday: Cloudy and mild. High: 71. Low: 50.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be another cold day as highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s. Most of the day will remain dry, although a few rain and snow showers can’t be ruled out in the higher elevations. Another cold night is expected, with lows once again falling into the lower-30s.
There is a slight chance we could see some rain and snow showers Thursday, but most will remain dry. Temperatures remain below average with highs reaching the upper-40s.
The rest of the week will be average to above average. Dry conditions remain throughout with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s over the weekend.
Next week could feature highs in the low-70s.
