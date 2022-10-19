Broome Sheriff searching for white Jeep after vehicle latenight pursuit

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies working overnight attempted to stop a white Jeep Cherokee around 1:50 a.m.

The sheriff’s office noted that the vehicle has an improper license plate affixed to the rear of the vehicle and failed to stop at a red light at South Washington Street and Vestal Avenue.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over and a vehicular pursuit started. The pursuit traveled through Binghamton, the Town of Kirkwood and the Town of Windsor.

Deputies terminated the pursuit with the Cherokee when they lost sight of the vehicle on East Windsor Road, the office said.

The sheriff’s office said the Jeep has a low-hanging dual exhaust bearing NYS registration number ESS-4188.

The office asks anyone with any information on the vehicle or occupants is encouraged to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office at their confidential tip line at (607) 778-1196 or here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.