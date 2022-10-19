Cold air lingers a bit longer

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 30-36

Thursday: Partial sun and breezy. Slight chance of a PM shower or two. High: 44-48

Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 32-38

Forecast Discussion:

Showers will wind down through the early overnight and while a stray shower cannot be ruled out overnight, most of the time is dry. It remains chilly with lows in the 30s once again.

Thursday remains chilly, and breezy, but the low migrates out of the area for Friday and sets the stage for a stretch of unseasonably mild weather. Highs for Friday climb into the 50s and then the 60s this weekend.

The pattern coming up will support above to much above average temperatures throughout the next 5-7 days with no significant precipitation events expected for our area.

Temps will be above average
Temps will be above average(WBNG)

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident
Gaskill Road
Crews respond to barn fire in Owego
Amphenol Aerospace employees on strike after rejecting contract agreement
Five Mile Point Speedway to host final two race weekends after 72 consecutive years of racing
Teen killed in Chenango County crash

Latest News

wbng
Another cloudy day
Higher elevations will see some wet snow mix in as we head into the afternoon.
Another cold day
Dry morning expected
Staying chilly for a bit longer
wbng
Cold weather is here!