Cold air lingers a bit longer

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 30-36

Thursday: Partial sun and breezy. Slight chance of a PM shower or two. High: 44-48

Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 32-38

Forecast Discussion:

Showers will wind down through the early overnight and while a stray shower cannot be ruled out overnight, most of the time is dry. It remains chilly with lows in the 30s once again.

Thursday remains chilly, and breezy, but the low migrates out of the area for Friday and sets the stage for a stretch of unseasonably mild weather. Highs for Friday climb into the 50s and then the 60s this weekend.

The pattern coming up will support above to much above average temperatures throughout the next 5-7 days with no significant precipitation events expected for our area.

Temps will be above average (WBNG)

