Crews respond to barn fire in Owego

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-structure fire in Owego Wednesday afternoon.

Broome County dispatchers were able to tell 12 News that the fire is located at 4890 Gaskill Rd. in the village. The fire starting at a barn and then spread onto another strucutre, possibly a home.

A 12 News crew is at the scene. More information will be provided when details are available.

