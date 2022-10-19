French exchange students receive strong welcome to Chenango Valley High School

CHENANGO VALLEY (WBNG) -- Chenango Valley High School is hosting 23 French exchange students visiting from Castres, France.

The students arrived this past weekend and will experience as much as they can until they head home on Oct. 29.

During their visit to the Southern Tier, their busy schedule includes meeting local officials like Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham. As well as reading to elementary school students and going to various locations throughout the area.

One exchange student, Adam Culleton, is in his senior year of high school and is enjoying his experience so far. He said this trip is a valuable way for him and his peers to open their perspective and view of the world.

“It’s good to know a new culture and very new it is because it’s very different, everything is so much bigger, overall it’s just a great way to open your mind,” said Culleton.

On Wednesday, Chenango Valley High School Social Studies Teacher Bill Clark, also known as a Guinness World Record-holding professional strongman, got to perform strength demonstrations for the students like ripping a license plate and bending a horseshoe.

Before the demonstrations, Clark answered questions, shared a piece of his journey and gave advice he learned along the way.

“I really liked his speech,” said Culleton. “It was really empowering, it really made me have faith in myself.”

During their visit, the students will also take a trip to New York City, something Culleton has always wanted to do.

Next spring, a group of Chenango Valley students will have the chance to visit France in return.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.