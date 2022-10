JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- It’s Raining Lemonade will host its Yarn Bombing event on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

Donated hats, scarves, gloves and more will be placed on the fence at Floral Park in Johnson! For more information, go to the It’s Raining Lemonade Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.